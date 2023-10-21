Temperatures Saturday soared to near record highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Sunday, we will have many of the same conditions with less cloud cover. OKC’s record for Sunday is 91, set just last year. The afternoon high will be very close to that temperature!

Look for clouds to increase Monday with widespread heavy rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday as the remnants from Hurricane Norma move toward Oklahoma.

Scattered storms will be possible Thursday and Friday before we dry out next weekend.

Right now, a strong cold front will bring temps in the 40s and 50s near Halloween with lows flirting with freezing!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett