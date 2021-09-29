Heavy rainfall Thursday, cooler temps to remain

After a long dry spell for much of the state, much needed rain is on the way!

Expect partly cloudy skies over most of the state Wednesday night with rain chances northwest by the early morning hours.

Thursday, a cold front and a big batch of rain and storms will push form north to south across Oklahoma. The main risk will be flooding and lightning, however a few storms may become strong. Expect the heaviest rainfall midday in central Oklahoma, and later the further south you go.

Lingering rain chances will be here Friday and Saturday with clearing later in the weekend. Finally, temps will be seasonal in the middle to upper 70s.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett