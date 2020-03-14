Breaking News
Heavy showers and t’storms this morning and then a cloudy chilly Saturday!

Good Saturday Morning folks!  Widespread moderate to heavy showers and t’storms moving quickly across many portions of Oklahoma this morning.  Locally heavy rainfall, lightning and thunder and small hail can be expected with the heaviest t’storms!  It’s a cold rain with temps in the 40s!  Here’s the good news…the rain will be ending from west to east later this morning.  So this afternoon is cloudy and chilly but dry.  Highs only 40s and 50s!  We are in a very active pattern with more waves of showers and t’storms not too far down the road.  Stay tuned!

