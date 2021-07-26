Heavy summer thunderstorms winding down this evening. Here’s a look at rainfall totals.

The summer thunderstorms are weakening this Monday evening. Many folks received heavy rainfall with these slow moving downpours as well as gusty winds and lots of lightning. Rainfall totals ranged from none to 3 inches!! A few isolated areas had 60 MPH + winds with some power outages. As the storms fade away the air has been rain cooled so it’s a nice Monday evening with light winds. Only a very short break in the heat. The Heat Dome redevelops over the southern plains with temps approaching 100 degrees for the rest of this week and into next week.