Hello March! Coming in like a lamb!

Good Sunday morning folks! Clouds this morning giving way to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures this afternoon. The winds very strong and gusty this morning thru early afternoon but then they will gradually decrease from the southwest and west as a trough of low pressure moves east. Highs warming well into the 60s and 70s. Temps may spike near 75 in OKC metro today! Cold front arrives this evening and overnight with north winds and cooler weather. No precipitation with the front in central or western OK. A few showers possible far eastern OK. With the windy, warm, dry weather the fire danger is a concern this afternoon especially central and southern OK! Have a wonderful Sunday!

