Hello March! Coming in like a lamb!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Sunday morning folks!  Clouds this morning giving way to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures this afternoon.  The winds very strong and gusty this morning thru early afternoon but then they will gradually decrease from the southwest and west as a trough of low pressure moves east.  Highs warming well into the 60s and 70s.  Temps may spike near 75 in OKC metro today!  Cold front arrives this evening and overnight with north winds and cooler weather.  No precipitation with the front in central or western OK.  A few showers possible far eastern OK.  With the windy, warm, dry weather the fire danger is a concern this afternoon especially central and southern OK! Have a wonderful Sunday!

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

75° / 46°
Mostly sunny and windy
Mostly sunny and windy 0% 75° 46°

Monday

58° / 38°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 58° 38°

Tuesday

57° / 38°
Showers
Showers 20% 57° 38°

Wednesday

60° / 39°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 50% 60° 39°

Thursday

62° / 39°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 62° 39°

Friday

60° / 43°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 60° 43°

Saturday

71° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 71° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

72°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

64°

7 PM
Clear
0%
64°

61°

8 PM
Clear
0%
61°

58°

9 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

10 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

11 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

12 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
51°

50°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

48°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

46°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

50°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

Don't Miss

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter