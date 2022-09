After a mild start this morning we will see another hot forecast today.

We will see partly cloudy skies with highs across the state in the upper-80’s to low-90’s.

A cold front will move through the state today and bring a low chance of rain this evening and tonight.

Lows Sunday morning will be in the 50’s with wind chills in the 40’s for some folks.

The heat dome moves back in the forecast as we head into next week.

Some folks could see 100’s again next week.