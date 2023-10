After another hot day with highs in the 80’s and 90’s, we will start to see a change bring more Fall-like weather.

There will be a risk of severe weather starting this evening. The main risk Tuesday evening will be across Western Oklahoma.

Widespread showers, storms and severe t-storms possible Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall possible.

A strong cold front moves in on Friday. The will drop weekend lows into the 40’s (even some 30’s) so it will start to feel like Fall.