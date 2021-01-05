Here comes our next storm system. Not a major storm but more precipitation expected with colder temps!

Next storm system coming in late Tuesday night thru Thursday morning with rainfall expected central and eastern OK. The heaviest in eastern OK with much less to the west. A change over to snow across the Ozarks MO, AR and possibly eastern OK before precipitation ends Wednesday night into Thursday. Heavy snowfall accumulations are possible in the Ozarks of MO / AR. Only light slushy accumulations in eastern OK expected at this time. Just a cold light rain in and around OKC with much less rain to the west. This system moves out Thursday and the weekend is cold but dry. Jon Slater

