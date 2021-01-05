Here comes our next storm system. Not a major storm but more precipitation expected with colder temps!

Weather
Next storm system coming in late Tuesday night thru Thursday morning with rainfall expected central and eastern OK. The heaviest in eastern OK with much less to the west. A change over to snow across the Ozarks MO, AR and possibly eastern OK before precipitation ends Wednesday night into Thursday.  Heavy snowfall accumulations are possible in the Ozarks of MO / AR.  Only light slushy accumulations in eastern OK expected at this time.  Just a cold light rain in and around OKC with much less rain to the west.  This system moves out Thursday and the weekend is cold but dry.  Jon Slater

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

54° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 54° 44°

Wednesday

47° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 40% 47° 32°

Thursday

42° / 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 42° 27°

Friday

39° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 39° 25°

Saturday

44° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 44° 28°

Sunday

43° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 43° 26°

Monday

45° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 45° 32°

Hourly Forecast

60°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

58°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

53°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

51°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
51°

50°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

50°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
50°

50°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
50°

49°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
49°

48°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
48°

48°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
48°

48°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
48°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
47°

47°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
47°

46°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
46°

46°

6 AM
Showers
36%
46°

45°

7 AM
Showers
45%
45°

44°

8 AM
Showers
42%
44°

43°

9 AM
Showers
46%
43°

43°

10 AM
Showers
51%
43°

43°

11 AM
Showers
35%
43°

44°

12 PM
Few Showers
32%
44°

45°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
45°

45°

2 PM
Few Showers
32%
45°

