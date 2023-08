After record-breaking heat, we will FINALLY see some relief.

But… it won’t get here until tonight.

Saturday will be sunny, hot and breezy. Highs will climb into the 100’s.

A front will sweep across the state tonight. We will see a chance of rain and storms tonight.

For the next few days we will see highs in the 80’s!!! But enjoy it because it looks like we could see at least one more chance of 100’s as we head into September.