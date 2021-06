The heat and wind is coming back with a vengeance today.

After near-record lows Monday and Tuesday, we’ll see highs make it back into the 90’s this afternoon.

Winds will be strong out of the south gusting over 20 mph.

It will be sunny, hot and windy for the next few days.

The next chance of rain moves in Friday evening across Northwestern Oklahoma.

Scattered showers Saturday and the best chance of rain will be Sunday.

-Damien