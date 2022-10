After one of the driest stretches in Oklahoma history, we’re finally about to see some good rain chances move in.

Saturday will be cloudy and mild. Highs will be in the mid-60’s to low-70’s.

The highest chance of rain will be across Central and Southwestern Oklahoma.

We will see more rain chances Sunday. Highs Sunday will be back in the mid-70’s.

The rain will last through Tuesday.

After that we’ll see sunshine back as we head into next weekend.