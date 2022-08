After a warm and muggy start, we will see nice weather this afternoon.

We’ll see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs in the upper-90’s and 100’s.

As we head into tonight, we’ll see some rain chances move into the forecast.

The rain will stick around for the next few days. The best chance will be on Tuesday.

The rain chances will keep our highs out of the 100’s as we head into the weekend.

Good News all around!