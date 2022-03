Oklahoma Weather… you can’t really make this up.

We still have some snow left from Friday, but not for much longer.

We’ll see sunny skies, warm weather and strong winds.

Highs today will make it into the mid 60’s to low 70’s.

We’ll see southerly winds gusting over 30 mph.

It will be dry and windy, so Fire Danger will be elevated this afternoon.

Some showers possible Monday, but the next, best chance of rain will move in late Thursday and early Friday.