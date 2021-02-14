Here is the latest total snowfall forecast amounts ending Monday morning.

Good morning. It’s snowing!!

Here’s the latest snowfall forecast ending very early Monday morning. At this time it looks like a solid 8 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Falling snow, gusty north winds, blowing snow, bitter cold temps all day long!

Here is the timing on the snow: Bands of snow already moving across Oklahoma this Sunday morning. You can expect snow and blowing snow to continue on and off this morning and then pick up in intensity late this morning thru this afternoon and into this evening.

The heaviest snow will likely occur this afternoon into Sunday evening with near blizzard conditions possible in snow and blowing snow.

Arctic bitter cold temps and strong north winds will drop wind chill temps into the 10 to 25 below zero range with actual air temps single digits above to single digits below zero!

These conditions are dangerous and potentially life threatening if caught outside with little protection from the elements!

The snow will taper off this evening and overnight ending Monday morning.

Be safe Oklahoma!! Jon Slater