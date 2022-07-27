Here it comes! The cold front you have been waiting for! As the front moves slowly south thunderstorm chances increase from north to south and eventually temperatures go down. With all the heat and humidity scattered heavy storms are possible next few days. Keep an eye to the sky and stay weather aware for gusty winds, lightning, small hail and locally heavy rainfall. But at the same time we need the rain and the cooler temperatures badly. Stay safe everyone and stay updated on the latest weather conditions.

