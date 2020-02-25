Here’s a look at last 48 hour rainfall totals. OKC mostly missed that last storm system in terms of rainfall. Heaviest rain western and northern OK!

As you can see areas from around OKC south and southeast kinda missed out on decent rainfall with this last storm system.  The heaviest rain fell up thru northern OK where over 1 inch of rain fell along the Kansas Oklahoma border.  Also another area of decent rain fell across portions of southwestern into west central Oklahoma.  Looking at the mid to long range forecast maps our next good chance for decent rainfall might not be until early next week.  Watching a change in the over all jet stream pattern next week.  Looks like a trough in the upper levels could develop out west with a ridge along the east coast.  This puts Oklahoma in a stormier possibly wetter weather pattern next week.  Stay tuned! Jon Slater

