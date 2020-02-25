Here’s a look at last 48 hour rainfall totals. OKC mostly missed that last storm system in terms of rainfall. Heaviest rain western and northern OK!

A few storms are possible with the system moving through the state, however the threat for severe storms continues to diminish. Gusty winds accompanied by thunder and lightning is still possible withing some isolated storms. Rain will continue for western OK and a good portion of northern Oklahoma Through the night.

Lows will stay in the 40's tonight with highs in the 50's. Morning showers possible Monday but clearing expected throughout the day. Tuesday will be unsettled with a slight chance for showers and possibly a few flurries Northwest. Wednesday through Friday we begin to moderate, and next weekend looks to be beautiful with highs in the mid 60's!