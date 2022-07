The Heat Dome will be over or very near Oklahoma all the way through next week and beyond. The best rain chances will be around the outer edges of the upper level high pressure system we call the Heat Dome. So as you can see from this map central Oklahoma has the lowest rain chances with the greater chances all around the edges of our forecast area. This all depends on the exact location of the Heat Dome. Watching this closely for changes.

