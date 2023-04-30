Good Sunday morning folks! Great weather for the Memorial Marathon this morning! Light winds, temps in the 40s, mostly clear skies. As you can see by looking at the hour by hour temperature forecast for OKC the temperatures will be warming up rather quickly as we go thru today. Some highs clouds, breezy north winds and temps warming into the mid 60s to lower 70s! Can’t rule out a sprinkle especially northeast of OKC. Have a great day!

