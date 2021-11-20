Here’s a look at the long range forecast thru Thanksgiving and beyond.

Good Saturday Morning! Looking at the long range forecast…I don’t see anything to worry about at this time. Obviously this could change but right now I don’t see any major storm systems or major cold blasts coming our way any time soon. Several weaker cold fronts are expected in the coming days. A stronger one right before Thanksgiving Day which will cool things down for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. However, not that cold for this time of year. It’s possible some portions of Oklahoma could get some rain as the cold front moves in on Wednesday. Stay tuned to the weather as things can change pretty quickly this time of year.#okwx