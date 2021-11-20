Here’s a look at the long range forecast thru Thanksgiving and beyond.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City is potentially one step closer to putting the problem-plagued Oklahoma County Detention Center in its past. The Criminal Justice Advisory Council, a group made up of officials from around the community, believes the current jail is beyond repair and has made formal recommendations for a brand new jail.

CJAC officially recommended a brand new $300 million dollar facility to the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority (the Jail Trust) and the Oklahoma County Commissioners Thursday. The two entities will decide how they feel on the recommendations, and ultimately the county commissioners will vote on them.