Looking great for Easter Sunday in Oklahoma. Starting out cool in the 40s and 50s Sunday morning. Then, sunny skies, gusty south winds with highs well into the 70s! Even some lower 80s possible on Sunday afternoon. Only issue is that Oklahoma wind is cranking up from the south again. The fire danger is high with the warm temps, strong winds and dry conditions. Jon Slater

