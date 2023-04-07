Here’s the Easter Sunday Forecast. This is for Central Oklahoma including OKC. You can expect generally nice weather this weekend. Temps a little cold in the morning but warming to near 70 by afternoon with light winds for Oklahoma standards. Some rain chances begin out west Sunday afternoon and move east toward central Oklahoma by Sunday Night.
