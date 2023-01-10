Here’s the forecast moisture for our next system Wednesday into Thursday AM. A few t’storms possible far eastern Oklahoma and a few showers possible northern OK. Heaviest snow stays north in Kansas with a light wintry mix possible far NE OK Thursday AM. So it looks like we are missing out on any significant precipitation in central and western OK!
