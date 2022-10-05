Here’s the latest on the potential storm system for later next week and next weekend. Latest data showing the storm slowing down. This means a warmer and wetter forecast and even possible severe weather depending on how this plays out. This is a big storm system with snow in the mountains and strong to severe storms possible along the Gulf Coast and even in the southern plains depending on track. Eventually cooler temps as the system moves east but it’s a slow mover. This could be good for significant rainfall over portions of Oklahoma especially eastern Oklahoma. Way too early for details but worth watching closely for outside plans next weekend. Of course this is a long range forecast and as new data comes in we will update the forecast as needed. Stay tuned!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction