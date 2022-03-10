Get ready for slick roads and dangerous wind chills!

Thursday night, snow begins from north to south across much of the state. By dawn Friday, there will be accumulated snowfall on the roads, be careful and plan extra time to reach your destination.

In addition to the snow, strong north winds will blow and drift the snow, and give us single digit wind chills that will last well into Friday.

Track the snow here.

The good news is that we will have a fast warmup that brings middle 60s by Sunday, and some 70s into next week!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett