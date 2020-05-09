Here’s the Saturday Afternoon forecast.

After that cold start temps are warming up quickly with tons of sunshine, light winds, dry air in place! You can expect highs to warm into the 60s and lower 70s with relatively light southeast to south winds. Our next cold front moves into the OK Panhandle and far NW Oklahoma late Saturday afternoon. This front sweeps southeast across Oklahoma tonight bringing another surge of cooler air into Oklahoma for Mother’s Day. There’s also a low chance for light rain / sprinkles late tonight and Sunday thru central OK. Rain and t’storm chances increase next week! Have a great Mother’s Day, Jon Slater

