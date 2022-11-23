Here’s your OKC Thanksgiving Day Forecast. Cloudy, chilly and damp with a 60% chance of light rain and drizzle. A cold front moves south early in the morning with gusty north winds high temps near 50 degrees.
by: Jon Slater
