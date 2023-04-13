Thursday will be windy and warm with highs near 80 degrees. There’s a RED FLAG WARNING for the panhandle as a dryline moves east. A few storms are possible in the panhandle with a marginal risk for severe weather. Friday will be warm and windy. The dryline will push farther east, resulting in extreme fire danger west. There’s a conditional threat for severe weather Friday. If storms form, there will be a low number and likely in north central Oklahoma. Large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado is possible with any storm.

A cold front will sweep across the state early Saturday, dropping highs to near 70 with a strong northwesterly wind. Winds decrease Sunday. Our next storm system arrives Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated storms.