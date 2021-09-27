High Fire Danger Monday, Rain on the Way This Week!

Monday will be hot and windy with high fire danger. Highs will climb to the low 90s, 10 to 15 degrees above normal for late September. Lows will drop to the upper 60s with increasing clouds. Highs tomorrow will once again climb to the low 90s with a strong south wind. Isolated showers and storms will develop with the best chance in western Oklahoma. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe late afternoon and evening.

An upper level low will bring several rounds of showers and storms Wednesday through the weekend. Thursday and the weekend currently seem to be the most promising rain days. Showers and storms will decrease temperature to the 70s as we head into October. Stay tuned for the latest!