High fire danger, near record temps lead up to rainy weekend

High pressure continues bringing clear skies, very warm temps, and high fire danger.

Wednesday night, look for clear skies and very mild conditions. Winds will remain elevated with some gusts to 30-35mph.

Thursday will be the warmest of the entire forecast. Sunny skies and south winds bring highs to the mid to upper 70s. The record high for Thursday is 82 degrees set back in 1898!

After another warm day Friday, a cold front approaches Saturday. Right now, it looks like we will have rain and thunderstorms moving in just as Bedlam begins in Norman.

Cooler weather will follow Sunday and the following week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett