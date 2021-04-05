High Fire Danger Through Wednesday

Monday will be warm and windy with highs in the upper 70s and a strong south wind at 20 mph. Tonight will be mild in the upper 50s with a strong south wind. Winds will be even stronger Tuesday at 25 to 30 mph out of the south. A dryline will surge into western Oklahoma, creating critical fire danger.

A cold front will sweep across the state early Wednesday, sparking a few showers. Rain chances are generally low. A strong northwesterly wind will follow and temperatures will be 10 degrees cooler. Fire danger will remain high. Temperatures will return to the 70s Thursday and Friday before another cool-down Saturday.