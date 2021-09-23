High Fire Danger Thursday, Especially West

Thursday will feel fantastic with seasonal highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will slowly increase for western Oklahoma, creating high fire danger conditions. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the mid 50s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures will continue to climb this weekend to the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Storm chances increase by the middle of next week. Temperatures will drop to the 70s by late week.