High fire danger to be cut by rain and thunder

After massive panhandle wildfires and a few smaller ones elsewhere in the state Saturday, we will finally see some relief. Winds will remain elevated all weekend, however moisture and rain will help things tremendously.

Saturday evening, look for partly cloudy skies and mild lows in the middle 40s.

As moisture increases across the state from west to east Sunday, clouds will become thicker and lead to rain. Afternoon rain will affect western Oklahoma with evening showers into central parts of the state later. A rumble of thunder is possible too.

Rain exits Monday morning leading to warmer temps in the 70s!

Our next chance of rain and thunder returns Thursday into early Saturday

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett