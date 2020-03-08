High fire danger to be cut by rain and thunder

After massive panhandle wildfires and a few smaller ones elsewhere in the state Saturday, we will finally see some relief. Winds will remain elevated all weekend, however moisture and rain will help things tremendously.

Saturday evening, look for partly cloudy skies and mild lows in the middle 40s.

As moisture increases across the state from west to east Sunday, clouds will become thicker and lead to rain. Afternoon rain will affect western Oklahoma with evening showers into central parts of the state later. A rumble of thunder is possible too.

Rain exits Monday morning leading to warmer temps in the 70s!

Our next chance of rain and thunder returns Thursday into early Saturday

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

 

 

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

65° / 44°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 65° 44°

Sunday

66° / 54°
More clouds than sun, windy
More clouds than sun, windy 80% 66° 54°

Monday

76° / 48°
Showers early, windy
Showers early, windy 0% 76° 48°

Tuesday

75° / 51°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 75° 51°

Wednesday

76° / 49°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 30% 76° 49°

Thursday

70° / 44°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 70° 44°

Friday

61° / 42°
Showers possible
Showers possible 0% 61° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

10 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

11 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

12 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

1 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

3 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

4 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

5 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

6 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

7 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
48°

49°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

52°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
52°

55°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
55°

57°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
57°

60°

1 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
60°

62°

2 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
62°

62°

3 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
62°

62°

4 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
62°

61°

5 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
61°

61°

6 PM
Few Showers
30%
61°

60°

7 PM
Showers
40%
60°

58°

8 PM
Showers
40%
58°

58°

9 PM
Showers
50%
58°

