High Fire Danger Tuesday and big changes on the way for your New Year’s

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tuesday will be warm and windy with high fire danger. Highs will range from the low 60s north to the low 70s south. OKC will not be too far from the record high of 72 degrees, set in 1947.

Lows tonight will drop to the mid 30s north to the low 50s south. Widely scattered showers will develop across central and southern Oklahoma early Wednesday – rain totals will be low. Skies will clear Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Fire danger will be extremely high in western Oklahoma.

Our next system arrives to ring in the new year.

Scattered showers and storms will develop Friday with highs in the 60s.

Arctic air arrives early Saturday with plummeting temperatures. Light snow is possible in western Oklahoma Saturday morning.

There is a better chance for snow in northern Oklahoma later Saturday. OKC could see flurries or light snow Saturday afternoon and evening. Wind chills will drop to the single digits. Lows Sunday morning will drop to the teens! Temperatures will quickly rebound next week.

Stay tuned for the latest on this system!