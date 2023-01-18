High fire danger will be a concern today (Wednesday) as dry air and gusty winds move in behind last night’s area of low pressure. Look for wind gusts in the afternoon from 30 to 40mph with the highest gusts in western Oklahoma.

Highs Wednesday will be in the lower 60s, but will turn much cooler Wednesday night into Thursday morning with lows around 30!

Slightly cooler weather will be here tomorrow and Friday with our next storm system arriving Friday night into Saturday bringing primarily rain, but also some intermittent snow west and northwest.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett