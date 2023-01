Breezy south winds will continue to bring warm temperatures to Oklahoma Sunday. Look for highs to approach the middle 60s across much of the state with potential 70s far south.

Winds will occasionally gust to 40mph, especially later in the day. Thankfully, fire danger will be a bit more tempered as compared to Saturday as more moisture will be in the state Sunday.

Look for rain to begin across the state Tuesday night into Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett