Good Wed Morning…very windy conditions behind cold front overnight! Northwest to north winds have been gusting to hurricane force (74 MPH) in SW Oklahoma and up to 60 MPH in central OK! The High Wind Warning in SW OK expires at 2 AM and the Wind Advisory goes to 7 AM this Wed Morning. Power outages have been reported! The winds will gradually diminish but still stay strong from the NW to N all day with mostly sunny skies. There’s also a a Red Flag Warning for critical fire danger across western and northwestern OK thru 10 PM today. Hold on to that steering wheel!

