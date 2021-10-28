Be prepared: High winds continue through Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) —Thursday will be blustery and cool with highs in the low 60s.

Rain continues for eastern Oklahoma with cooler highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies will clear for the rest of the state.

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for western Oklahoma and a WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the rest of the state. Winds will increase to 30 to 40 mph with gusts over 50 mph! Winds will stay strong overnight with gusts to 40 mph. Lows will drop to the mid 40s. Friday will be sunny, windy and cool with highs in the low 60s. North winds will stay strong at 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Halloween weekend will be pleasant with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s! A dry, cold front will create a north breeze on Halloween. Our next big system arrives mid next week bringing scattered showers and a drop in temperatures. Highs will only climb to the 40s and we could see our first freeze by late in the week!