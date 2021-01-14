High Winds, Extreme Fire Danger Thursday and Friday

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for most of the state until 6PM. Winds will increase to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph or greater. Highs will climb to the low 50s but feel much cooler due to brisk winds. Winds will slightly decrease to 15 to 20 mph overnight, creating wind chills in the teens and 20s. Friday will be much colder in the 40s with daily wind chills in the 30s. Winds will be stronger out of the northwest at 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph or greater. Fire danger will be near-critical Thursday and critical Friday, especially for western Oklahoma.

Winds decrease this weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be warmer in the mid 50s. Our next rain chance is Tuesday, mainly for southern Oklahoma. Another system arrives Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned for the latest!