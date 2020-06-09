High Winds, Extreme Fire Danger Tuesday

Most of the state is under some sort of wind advisory Tuesday. Wind damage is possible as well as power bumps in northwestern Oklahoma as winds could gust to 65 mph. Central Oklahoma will have gusts to 45 mph, especially Tuesday evening. A cold front will sweep across the state, moving through central Oklahoma around midday Tuesday. Temperatures will fall by late afternoon to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

High winds will continue Tuesday night and temperatures will plummet to the 50s! Highs Wednesday will stay below normal in the low 80s with a northwesterly wind at 20 mph. Enjoy the brief cool-down, the heat dome will return and highs will jump to the upper 90s this weekend!