Skies will clear for the western half of the state Monday afternoon, as a dry slot temporarily takes charge. Cold air wraps around the system and the panhandle could have blizzard conditions with high winds and snow. 3 to 6 inches or greater will be possible in the panhandle through early Tuesday.

Northwestern Oklahoma is under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY where 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible. Oklahoma City could see light snow or flurries early Tuesday with little to no accumulation expected. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for western Oklahoma, mainly for this evening. High winds will spread east overnight, behind the cold front. Wind gusts to climb to 50 or 60 mph out of the northwest. This will also drop wind chills to the single digits and teens Tuesday morning. Blowing and drifting snow could cause travel issues in northwestern Oklahoma Monday night and Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be windy and chilly with gradually decreasing winds by evening. Temperatures briefly rebound before an arctic front arrives late Thursday. Light snow is possible, mainly for northern Oklahoma.

The coldest air we’ve seen since February 2021 arrives Sunday and Monday. Single digit lows and below zero wind chills are expected. This could coincide with a powerful winter storm. Long range models show high snow totals but confidence is low this far out. Stay tuned for the latest!