High Winds Through Thursday

Temperatures will fall to the 50s Thursday afternoon, behind a cold front. Northwest winds will steadily increase through the evening – sustained around 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph will be possible overnight. Isolated showers are possible today and scattered showers will develop overnight on the back edge of the system. Thursday will be very windy with gusts to 45 mph. Skies will gradually clear from west to east.

Winds decrease this weekend just in time for Halloween! Enjoy highs in the upper 60s and sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances return early next week and highs could drop to the 40s by Wednesday! Stay tuned for the latest.