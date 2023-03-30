While ingredients for severe weather are not lining up (which is good), some of those same factors will give most of the state extremely critical fire conditions Friday.

Look for winds to pick up as humidity levels plummet Friday afternoon. Winds will be gusting 45 to 55mph, which is enough to cause minor damage and a couple power disruptions as well. Blowing dust will be present into the early evening hours.

Absolutely no burning should take place! Be careful!

Saturday will be much more calm with winds from 10 to 15 mph.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett