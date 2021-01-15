Friday will be windy and cold with highs in the mid 40s and wind chills in the 30s. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire state until 6PM with sustained winds out of the northwest from 30 to 35 mph and gusts over 50 mph. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for northwestern Oklahoma with damaging wind gusts above 60 mph. Strong winds and low relative humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions across the state, especially southwest where a RED FLAG WARNING has been issued until 6PM. Winds will gradually decrease overnight to 15 to 20 mph. Saturday will be cool and partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will start to climb, reaching the mid to upper 50s on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Our next system arrives late Wednesday through early Friday.
Highs Winds and Critical Fire Weather Conditions Friday
7 Day Forecast
