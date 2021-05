After a couple days’ break, we will get back to more rain and storms.

Friday night, look for clear skies with chilly lows around 50!

A cool morning leads to a nice afternoon on Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Look for rain chances on Sunday and Monday to be around 50%. There will be some dry hours too. Thankfully, severe weather isn’t expected.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett