Holiday Weekend: Nice Weather Saturday, Storm Chances Return Sunday and Monday

Friday will be calmer and cooler with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s under partly sunny skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible, mainly across western and southern Oklahoma. Saturday morning will be brisk in the low to mid 50s! The rest of the day will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies, light winds and mild highs in the 70s. Clouds return Sunday and Monday with showers and storms likely in western Oklahoma. An isolated shower or storm is possible in central Oklahoma. Storms are likely statewide on Tuesday.