Friday will be sunny and hot with highs nearing 90 degrees. Fire danger will be high in western Oklahoma as a dryline moves east. There’s a marginal risk of severe weather for southern Oklahoma with a low chance of a severe storm in south central Oklahoma. There is a marginal risk of severe weather Saturday and Sunday. The cap will likely be too strong for storms to form but if storms form, large hail and damaging winds will be possible. Highs will climb to near 90 with sunshine and a breezy south wind.

Our next big storm system arrives Tuesday and Wednesday bringing another round of decent rain. Severe weather is possible. Another system is possible late next week. Stay tuned!