Get ready for many more 90s, and high fire danger!

Thursday evening will be nice with lows down to the middle 60s. Skies will be clear.

Expect lots of sunshine Friday through Sunday with highs in the middle 90s each day. With dry air and stronger southerly winds, fire danger will be very high, especially in the afternoon.

Our next chance for rain returns midweek next week, very close to the beginning of the Oklahoma State Fair (Thursday).

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett