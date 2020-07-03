Hot and Humid Holiday Weekend, Storms Possible

Highs Friday will climb to the mid 90s with heat index to 105 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Isolated storms are possible and a few could briefly turn severe. There is a better chance for storms Friday night through Saturday morning as a storm complex drops south across the state. Locally heavy rain and strong winds will be possible. Showers will linger until mid day, followed by afternoon clearing. Independence Day will be hot and humid with a high near 90 and a heat index to 100 degrees. An isolated afternoon storm is possible.

Sunday will be slightly below normal in the upper 80s with a light easterly wind and low storm chances. Monday and Tuesday will feel fantastic in the mid 80s and widely scattered showers and storms. Stay tuned for the latest and have a safe holiday weekend!