4th of July will be hot and humid with a heat index to 105. An isolated storm is possible this afternoon and evening. With the exception of a pop-up storm, fireworks viewing conditions will be great with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 80s.

Wednesday will be hotter than today, with highs in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening across northern and eastern Oklahoma. A storm complex could move into northern and western Oklahoma Wednesday night and Thursday morning. There’s a slight risk of severe weather for both rounds of storms with quarter size hail and 60 to 80 mph winds possible. Thursday will be cooler behind a front, with highs in the upper 80s and scattered showers and storms. Another cold front arrives this weekend.