Hot and Humid Weekend, Cool Down on the Way!

Friday afternoon will be hot and humid with isolated showers and storms. Highs will climb to the low 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. OKC will have a heat index to the upper 90s. Lows will drop to the low to mid 70s under cloudy skies tonight. A few showers are possible in southeastern Oklahoma early Saturday, as a result of Tropical Storm Hanna moving across southern Texas.

Highs this weekend will climb to the low to mid 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees. A few storms are possible Sunday. A cold front will start to move into our state on Monday, bringing increasing shower and thunderstorm chances. Storms are likely Tuesday and could last through Thursday. Highs will drop nearly 10 degrees below normal in the low to mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday!